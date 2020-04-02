COVID-19: More clarity on four new Elgin cases

Southwestern Public Health announced three new Oxford County confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, April 2, and a few more details on four Elgin cases confirmed on Wednesday, April 1.

The Oxford cases involved two women in their 50s and one in her 30s. Two of the three were self-isolating at home, while the status of the third was “pending.” How the three caught the disease was also listing as “pending.”

For the four Elgin cases from April 1, the woman in her 70s who had died, the second fatality of the pandemic in this county, had contracted the disease during travel, the health unit found.

A man in his 80s had caught COVID-19 through close contact to another victim. How he was being treated was listed as “pending.” How a woman in her 80s had contracted the disease was listed still as “pending,” but she was self-isolating at home. Finally, how a woman in her 40s caught COVID-19 and whether she was at home or in hos-pital was listed as “pending.”

The total number of cases in Elgin and St. Thomas now stands at 11, and the number in Oxford at seven. Two of the 18 have died as a result of COVID-19, and three are recovered.

The health unit, as of April 2 morning, has so far administered 371 tests, with 117 results pending, 236 being negative for the virus, and 18 confirmed cases.

(with information from Southwestern Public Health’s Confirmed Cases Dashboard).