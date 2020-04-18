Fatal crash on Imperial Road

Malahide Fire Service is reporting that one person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Imperial Road north of Calton Line late Friday, April 17.

Chief Brent Smith said firefighters arriving on the scene at 11:35 p.m. found a vehicle, which had left the road and hit a tree, fully involved in flames.

They had the fire out by 11:49 p.m., and found a body inside the vehicle.

Most firefighters were on the scene until nearly 2 a.m., with the last leaving 3:30 a.m.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported the crash was being examined by its Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP.