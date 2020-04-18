RECENT NEWS

Fatal crash on Imperial Road

April 18, 2020 | 0

Malahide Fire Service is reporting that one person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Imperial Road north of Calton Line late Friday, April 17.

Chief Brent Smith said firefighters arriving on the scene at 11:35 p.m. found a vehicle, which had left the road and hit a tree, fully involved in flames.

They had the fire out by 11:49 p.m., and found a body inside the vehicle.

Most firefighters were on the scene until nearly 2 a.m., with the last leaving 3:30 a.m.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported the crash was being examined by its Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP.

Posted in News