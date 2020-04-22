St. Thomas woman, 72, dies from COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, April 22, reported that a fourth person had died as a result of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which is Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

The woman was 72, and had been admitted to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital before her death.

The health unit stated she had caught COVID-19 through close contact with another person confirmed to have the disease.

Southwestern Public Health reported 31 ongoing cases of COVID-19, as well as 16 persons who had recovered and the fourth deaths.

Elgin and St. Thomas have 15 of the ongoing cases, including seven in St. Thomas, three in Dutton Dunwich, two in West Elgin and one each in Aylmer, Malahide and Bayham.