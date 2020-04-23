Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, April 23, reported its second “institutional outbreak” in Elgin and St. Thomas.

The first was a single case involving one resident at Beattie Manor, a retirement resident in West Elgin.

The most recent was again a single case, this time at Caressant Care-Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, and involved one health care worker.

Megan Cornwell, on behalf of the health unit, said health care organizations were partnering to provide support to the staff, residents and the home.

Everyone who works and resides at the St. Thomas long-term care home will be tested.