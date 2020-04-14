COVID-19: STEGH worker diagnosed; third Elgin resident dies

Southwestern Public Health has reported a third death attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Elgin and St. Thomas, and also the health unit and St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital jointly announced Tuesday, April 14, that a health care worker at the hospital tested positive for the virus on Monday, April 13.

The health unit and hospital said the worker was self-isolating at home, and had acquired the disease through “community transmission.” The worker had worn appropriate personal protective equipment while at the hospital, they stated.

Meanwhile, an Elgin County man in his early 90s, hospitalized at STEGH with a confirmed case of COVID-19, died on the weekend. He’s the third death reported in Elgin County from the disease.

As of Monday morning, April 13, Southwestern Public Health was reporting 15 ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Elgin and St. Thomas. St. Thomas had six, Dutton Dunwich five, Aylmer one, Central Elgin one, Southwold one and West Elgin one.