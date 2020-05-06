Business restrictions further eased

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday, May 6, that effective Friday, May 8, garden centres and nurseries could re-open to public shopping, as long as distancing and other health precautions could be and were maintained.

Hardware and safety supply stores could do the same starting Saturday, May 9.

Finally, on Monday, May 12, all retail businesses that had their own street entrances would be allowed to re-open but only for curbside pickup and delivery. Shoppers would not be allowed inside.