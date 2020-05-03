Church of God continues with drive-in services

Three days after Aylmer Police announced they wouldn’t pursue charges against Aylmer Church of God on John Street North for violating provincial pandemic orders forbidding gatherings for religious services on Sunday, April 26, another drive-in service was held on Sunday morning, May 3.

The parking lot was full for the service. A new sign, added to others in the church’s driveway, announced that visitors were welcome.

On April 26, three Aylmer officers were at the scene, videotaping the service.

On May 3, they were much more low-key, though a cruiser did drive by at least once.

Those attending the service stayed in their vehicles with their windows rolled up, listening on a low-power FM radio broadcast and from time to time honking as a sign of support or applause.