Church of God launches legal Charter challenge

The Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced it will file, on behalf of the Church of God in Aylmer, a Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms legal challenge against the Ontario government.

The centre, in a statement, said the province had infringed on the church’s “freedom of peaceful assembly.”

“Ontario authorities have threatened to fine the church despite its use of strict ‘social distancing’ measures that eliminate any discernible risk to public health during their ‘drive-in’ church services where people stay inside parked vehicles.”

The church, the centre stated, “found a creative and safe way to bring parishioners back together for worship while ensuring member and public safety.