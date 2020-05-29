Elgin’s beaches still closed

All public beaches in Elgin County remain closed to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Warden David Mennill announced on Friday, May 29.

That included Port Burwell, Port Bruce, Port Glascow and Port Stanley, he stated.

While the first hot weather of the year might tempt local residents to go to beaches, he said, “We still cannot take the risk of opening them.”

Beaches, he explained, were by their nature places where the public crowded together.

The Ontario Provincial Police and municipal bylaw officers would be patrolling all of Elgin’s beaches, he warned.