Fatal crash on Wellington Road

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a fatal crash occurred on Wellington Road in Central Elgin on Thursday, May 14, about 4:45 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision took place on Wellington north of Ron McNeil Line.

A southbound car crossed the centre line and struck a northbound pickup truck, OPP reported. The car driver had no vital signs when paramedics and Central Elgin firefighters arrived on the scene.

The pickup driver was taken to hospital with injuries that were seemingly not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Elgin OPP.

Wellington Road is closed north of Ron McNeil Line currently for an investigation.