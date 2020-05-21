New COVID-19 case in Tillsonburg

A second new confirmed case of COVID-19 has popped up in Oxford, this time in Tillsonburg, Southwestern Public Health reported on Thursday morning, May 21.

Earlier in the week, another new case had appeared in Ingersoll, identified as a staff member at a retirement home. All residents and staff there are now being tested.

The total number of cases in Oxford is now four. Elgin and St. Thomas remain stable at just two cases, one in the city and one in Malahide.

So far, 66 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by testing in the Southwestern Public Health region.

A total of 56 residents have recovered from the disease, and four have died from it.