Ontario parks to re-open over next week

Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Elgin-Middlesex-Oxford MPP Jeff Yurek and Premier Doug Ford announced on Saturday, May 9, that over the next week, 615 provincial parks and conservation reserves would re-open for walking, hiking, bicycling and birdwatching.

Camping, beaches and playgrounds would not be open at this time, they said.

Minister Yurek said 500 parks would re-open for day use on Monday, May 11, and the other 115 on Friday, May 15.

“Visitors to the park must continue with physical distancing. We also ask you to remain local,” sticking to the park closest by, he said.

Washrooms and drinking water wouldn’t be immediately available, he added. He urged visitors to bring water, hand sanitizer and other supplies.