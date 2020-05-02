Over a week with no new COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health hasn’t recorded a single new case of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock since Friday, April 24.

As of Saturday morning, Southwestern’s website was reporting seven ongoing cases in Elgin and St. Thomas.

St. Thomas has four cases, and Aylmer Malahide and Dutton Dunwich one each.

Oxford is listed as having 11 ongoing cases.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Biron, in an interview on Thursday, April 30, said that the last COVID-19 patient being treated there had been discharged two days earlier.

The number being treated at STEGH had varied from two to six each day during the course of the pandemic, he said.