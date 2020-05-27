Port Stanley Festival Theatre cancels summer season

Port Stanley Festival Theatre announced Tuesday morning, May 26, it was cancelling its 2020 summer season.

The theatre noted that it had been providing summer shows for over 40 years.

“For the longest time we have clung to the possibility that we would be able to present some kind of partial programming to patrons in a time when isolation and fear seem to be driving us all apart, but it has become apparent that, for now, it is not meant to be.”

Shows that had been planned for this year will be postponed until the 2021 season.

“Certainly, this decision was not made lightly, but with the understanding that the health and safety of patrons, volunteers, and staff was of paramount importance, it was a decision that became inevitable,” the theatre stated.