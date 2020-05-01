Premier announced some businesses can open May 4

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Friday, May 1, that some businesses, including garden centres and nurseries, would be allowed to re-open for business starting Monday, May 4.

Golf courses and marinas were also given the go-ahead to start preparing for the 2020 season, but can’t actually re-open yet.

“We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment,” Premier Ford said. “While further reductions in the spread are needed before we can begin reopening the province, we have the right framework and the right workplace guidelines in place to do so gradually and safely.”

Garden centres and nurseries would only be allowed to open for curbside pickup and delivery.

Lawn care and landscaping businesses could also re-open, along with automatic and self-serve car washes.

Car dealerships could open, but by appointment only.

Golf courses could prepare their property for the coming season, and marinas could put boats in the water but only to dock. They’re not yet allowed to re-open to the public.

Certain construction projects could also resume, including site preparation, excavation and servicing for essentially all types of new real estate developments.