COVID-19: Staff outbreak at Ingersoll long-term care home

Seven workers at Secord Trails Care Community, a long-term care home in Ingersoll, have tested positive for COVID-19, Southwestern Public Health reported on Friday morning, May 22.

A single case had been confirmed in a health-care worker on Monday, May 18. Six additional workers have since tested positive.

The employees hold a variety of positions with varying levels of contact with residents, the health unit said. All seven are now self-isolating at home.

No residents have tested positive to this point, but some laboratory results are still pending.

The home has 80 residents and 110 employees.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said additional safety measures had been put in place at the home. Employees were now all wearing surgical face masks and having their temperatures taken twice during every shift.