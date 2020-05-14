Free Wi-Fi access expanded at Elgin County libraries

Rural families now have another way to access free internet during school closures brought on by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), in partnership with Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford counties have expanded Wi-Fi access at select locations, with the help of technology company Cisco Canada.

The range of the access is the perimeter of parking lots at select locations, including 10 Elgin county public libraries, 14 Oxford county libraries, and 10 Middlesex county libraries, and school buildings.

“So it’s just an alternative,” explained associate director Jeff Pratt. “If it was a 20-minute drive to school, but the public library is five minutes away, they can go to the library as well.”

“We know it’s not ideal, it’s just one more option for families.”

Accessing TVSDB internet does not require a password.