Attempted murder in Central Elgin

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what it describes as a case of attempted murder that left a Central Elgin resident, 56, in hospital in serious but stable condition after a stabbing on Thursday, June 25, around 3 p.m.

Elgin OPP Constable Troy Carlson said another Central Elgin resident, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after police were called to a Sparta Line home.

The 32-year-old was arrested at the scene, and the victim taken to hospital in what was at the time critical condition.

By Friday morning, the victim was considered to be in serious but stable condition, Const. Carlson said. The 32-year-old remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation into the case continues.