Aylmer barber shop shut down after health infractions, clients advised to consult healthcare providers

Clients of Mario Chirico Barber Shop in Aylmer are warned about the risk of blood borne infections after a health inspection found lapses in infection prevention.

Southwestern Public Health, in a news release on Tuesday, confirmed that single-use disposable razor blades were used on multiple clients, and that reusable instruments were not cleaned and disinfected in between clients.

This could affect anyone who received a shave or had a blade used on the neck area at any time in the shop’s history. The risk is considered low, as there have been no documented infections so far.

“Razors can make small nicks or abrasions to the skin, which can lead to bleeding – it could even be microscopic bleeding,” said Dr. Joyce Locke, the health authority’s top doctor. Hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV all spread through blood. Blood does not need to be visibly present for this transmission to occur.

The shop was closed from June 16 to June 22 while these corrections were made, and has since reopened. The owner is not permitted to perform any services with razor blades.

Clients are advised to consult their healthcare provider or reach Southwestern Public Health’s team for additional information at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.