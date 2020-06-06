Down to just three area cases of COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health was reporting just three ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and Oxford County on Saturday, June 6.

Two are in St. Thomas, and are related to the recent institutional outbreak at Ontario Plants Propagation in Southwold.

One remains in Tillsonburg.

No cases are reported in Elgin County municipalities. Most infected workers from Ontario Plants Propagation reside in London, and are being counted there instead of in the Southwestern area.