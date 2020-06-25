Elgin library branches to provide “curbside pickup” starting Monday, June 29

Elgin County’s 10 library branches will re-open to the public starting on Monday, June 29, but “by appointment only” for curbside pickup.

In a statement, Elgin Warden David Mennill, mayor of Malahide, said, “We are really pleased that we can start this service as we know that our residents are eager to gain access to library materials after our closure brought on by the pandemic.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we gradually roll out this service, especially considering that many of our staff continue to be partially redeployed to other services in the county, especially our long-term care homes.”

The branches would be open for curbside pickup only for limited hours, the county said. The schedule is to be posted on the county’s library website.

The service seems limited to those who have Internet access, to book items to be borrowed.

More in the June 30 edition of The Aylmer Express.