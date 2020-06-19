School boards to decide how classes resume in September

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Friday June 19, that individual school boards across the province would decide how education would resume starting in September.

In a daily news conference, he said that options included: a return to classrooms, but in “cohorts” of no more than 15 children who would be allowed to interact closely with each other but no other students and attend in person either every other day or every other week; a continuation of “distance learning” put into effect after schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic; or a hybrid of those two.

He noted that no matter what a board decided, if a parent didn’t want a child to return to classroom learning yet, distance learning would continue to be offered.

