You can get a haircut starting Friday

Hair salons, barbershops and other personal service businesses, except for those providing facial services, will be allowed to re-open this Friday as most of Ontario moves to “Phase 2” of its plan to get the provincial economy moving again.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday, June 8, the government was taking a regional approach to re-opening for business, so the “Golden Horseshoe” area around Toronto and Hamilton won’t be moving to Phase 2, nor would the border regionals of Windsor-Essex and Lambton Shores.

Haldimand-Norfolk will also not proceed to Phase 2 yet, until a major outbreak there is considered under control.

Among the changes in areas where Phase 2 would be implemented included:

The resumption of wedding services for up to parties of 10 at wedding venues and places of worship;

Re-opening of drive-in theatres;

The re-opening of indoor shopping malls, though food courts would be limited to take-out only;

Bars and restaurants can open patios;

Summer day camps can proceed;

Splashpads and swimming pools can open;

And more camping will be allowed at Ontario parks.

Premier Ford said plans for re-opening daycare centres to help parents returning to work would be announced Tuesday, June 9.