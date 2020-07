Malahide councillors on Thursday night, July 9, adopted bylaws to declare the Amish Settlement Area northeast of Aylmer a community safety zone, doubling speeding fines, and to reduce the speed limit on all roads there to a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour.

The new bylaws will come into force when signs have been installed informing motorists of the changes.

More details in the July 15 edition of The Aylmer Express.