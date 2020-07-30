COVID-19: Aylmer numbers jump again, masks required as of Friday

**updated to reflect new information on masks**

Aylmer continues its sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, jumping from 15 on Wednesday to 23 on Thursday, July 30. Aylmer alone makes up half the total COVID-19 cases in the Southwestern Public Health (SPH) region (Elgin-St.Thomas-Oxford). Aylmer has nearly as many as all of London-Middlesex (27), which has instituted face-covering rules in public places. In mid-July, Elgin-St. Thomas had zero cases.

Earlier today, likely in response to the increases, SPH announced starting tomorrow, face-coverings would be mandatory in all enclosed public places.

The 14 new cases in the SPH region (Elgin-St. Thomas-Oxford) make up 16% of the 89 new cases in the province.

Bayham continues to report 6 cases, St. Thomas is down by 1 case to 4. Central Elgin also has 1 ongoing case.

In Oxford County, also covered by SPH, there are 7 cases in Tillsonburg and 4 in Norwich.

Of the 34 health units in the province, 28 are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases.

—