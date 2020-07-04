Aylmer woman, 68, dies of COVID-19

An Aylmer woman, 68, died on Wednesday, July 1, of what turned out to be COVID-19 after being admitted to Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.

She had gone to hospital on July 1, and died later in the day, Megan Cornwell said on behalf of Southwestern Public Health.

As far as the health unit knew, the woman hadn’t been previously diagnosed with COVID-19, and she had died before testing for the disease was completed at the hospital and turned out to be positive.

An investigation into how she might have contracted the virus was now under way, Ms. Cornwell said.

The woman’s death brings the total fatalities due to COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford to five.

Two confirmed cases are ongoing, one in Dutton Dunwich and one in Malahide.