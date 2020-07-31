RECENT NEWS

COVID-19: East Elgin cases continue to rise

July 31, 2020 | 0

COVID-19 cases in the in the Southwestern Public Health region (Elgin-St.Thomas-Oxford) continue to rise, though not as much as recent days.

New cases listed on Friday, July 31 are  concentrated mostly in East Elgin. Aylmer now has 25 cases, up 2 from previous, and there are 10 reported cases in Bayham, up 4 from Thursday.

St. Thomas continues to report 4 cases. Central Elgin also has 1 ongoing case.

Number remain unchanged in Oxford County, also covered by SPH, with 7 cases in Tillsonburg and 4 in Norwich.

There are 52 ongoing cases in the SPH region, while surrounding health units are reporting the following:

  • Middlesex-London – 26 cases
  • Haldimand-Norfolk – 29 cases
  • Chatham-Kent – 55 cases

The numbers paint only a small part of the picture – If you or someone you know has had COVID-19 and would like to share your experiences (good, bad, neutral), please contact us by calling 519-773-3126 or email info@aylmerexpress.ca.

