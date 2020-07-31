COVID-19: East Elgin cases continue to rise

COVID-19 cases in the in the Southwestern Public Health region (Elgin-St.Thomas-Oxford) continue to rise, though not as much as recent days.

New cases listed on Friday, July 31 are concentrated mostly in East Elgin. Aylmer now has 25 cases, up 2 from previous, and there are 10 reported cases in Bayham, up 4 from Thursday.

St. Thomas continues to report 4 cases. Central Elgin also has 1 ongoing case.

Number remain unchanged in Oxford County, also covered by SPH, with 7 cases in Tillsonburg and 4 in Norwich.

There are 52 ongoing cases in the SPH region, while surrounding health units are reporting the following: