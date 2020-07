Southwestern Public Health was reporting 12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing on Friday, July 24, including one new case each in Aylmer and Bayham and two new ones in St. Thomas.

Currently, the health unit is tracking six cases in St. Thomas, three in Bayham, two in Aylmer and one in Tillsonburg.

The previous day, four had been reported in St. Thomas, two in Bayham and one each in Aylmer, Malahide and Tillsonburg.