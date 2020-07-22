New cases in Bayham, Malahide

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by testing in the East Elgin area, one in Bayham and one in Malahide. They were added Wednesday morning, July 22, to six ongoing cases in Elgin and St. Thomas.

As of Thursday, July 16, Elgin and St. Thomas had no confirmed ongoing cases. That changed just two days later.

Southwestern Public Health is now reporting five ongoing cases in St. Thomas, two in Bayham and one in Malahide.

No one has been hopsitalized as a result.

Megan Cornwall on behalf of the health unit said late Tuesday afternoon, July 21, that four out of the then-six new cases were the result of individuals attending “larger family gatherings.”