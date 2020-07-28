COVID-19: Cases in Aylmer continue to rise

Southwestern Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing on Tuesday, July 28, both in Aylmer.

Currently the health unit is reporting 22 cases in total in Elgin-St. Thomas, with nine in Aylmer, seven in Bayham and six in St. Thomas.

There are no longer any patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at STEGH.

The numbers paint only a small part of the picture – If you or someone you know has had COVID-19 and would like to share your experiences (good, bad, neutral), please contact us by calling 519-773-3126 or email info@aylmerexpress.ca.