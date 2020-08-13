Attempted child abduction in Corinth

A boy, 4, was reportedly the target of an attempted abduction on Best Line in Bayham Township on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at around 4 p.m.

Constable Patti Cote on behalf of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police stated that the boy had been playing alone on the front porch of his Corinth home when a vehicle stopped in front.

The male driver approached the child and tried to take him by the hand, Const. Cote said. The boy instead ran inside and immediately told his mother, who saw the vehicle pulling away.

The man was described as wearing shorts and possibly sandals, with no shirt, and had a tattoo on one arm.

The vehicle was described as a white four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP.