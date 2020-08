Southwestern Public Health was reporting 32 ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer and area on Wednesday, Aug. 12, down from 37 the previous day.

Bayham cases dropped to 17 from 19, but St. Thomas saw an increase of one case to a new total of three.

Tillsonburg’s cases went to eight from nine, while Norwich had no cases, down from one the previous day.