Aylmer cases jump again

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 47 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer as of Thursday, Aug. 6, an increase of five.

The town had enjoyed a one-day respite, showing no new cases in what had been an upward spiral on Wednesday, Aug. 5, but that changed the next day.

Bayham was reported to have 17 active cases, a decrease of one, and St. Thomas two, a reduction of one.

In Oxford County, Tillsonburg cases rose to 10 from nine, while Norwich decreased by one to five.