Southwestern Public Health was continuing to track 39 ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer on Monday, Aug. 10, the same as the previous day.

The number of cases in Bayham dropped to 15 from 18, and stayed steady at two in St. Thomas.

In Oxford County, Tillsonburg saw its cases increase to 11 from nine, Norwich remained at two cases and a new case popped up in Woodstock.