Aylmer down by two, but Bayham up by three

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 37 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing in the Aylmer area on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

That’s down from 39 on the previous two days. Last Friday, the number of cases in Aylmer had peaked at 50.

The health unit on Aug. 11 was also reporting 19 cases in Bayham, up by three from the previous day, and two ongoing cases in St. Thomas.

Tillsonburg remained steady at nine cases and Woodstock at one, while Norwich saw a drop to one case from two.