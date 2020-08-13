Continued slow decline of COVID-19 cases in Aylmer and area

Aylmer and area continue to see a slow decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases being tracked by Southwestern Public Health.

The health unit was reporting 31 cases in Aylmer and area on Thursday, Aug. 13, down from 32 the previous day.

Bayham has 14 cases still ongoing, compared to 17 on Wednesday.

St. Thomas and area has seen an increase, to five cases from three, and Tillsonburg and area a small decline, to eight cases from nine.