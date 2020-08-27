COVID-19 roller coaster

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases being tracked by Southwestern Public Health is on a bit of a roller coaster ride, at least in Aylmer and Area.

Eleven cases were being reported in Aylmer and area on Tuesday, Aug. 25. That jumped to 16 the following day, and was back down to 13 on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Bayham cases remained steady at six between Wednesday and Thursday, while St. Thomas and area cases dropped to three from six.

The health unit reports no change in the three cases in Woodstock and area.