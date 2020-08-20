“Dashboard” down for COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health, along with other health units in Ontario, is moving to a new electronic system for tracking ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing.

As a result, Southwestern stated on a social media page, it would not be updating the “dashboard” tracking numbers for each municipality until Monday, Aug. 24.

It did report one new case each in Elgin County and Oxford County on Thursday, Aug. 20, but didn’t provide any further details, such as the municipalities affected.