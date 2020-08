Southwestern Public Health was reporting 29 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer and area on Friday, Aug. 14, a reduction of two from the previous day.

A week earlier, the health unit had been tracking 50 cases in Aylmer and area.

Returning to the health unit’s report for Aug. 14, Bayham was at 14 cases, down by one from Thursday, St. Thomas and area remained at five cases and Tillsonburg saw a drop to seven cases from eight.