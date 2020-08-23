Man held in commercial fishing boat fire

A man, 19, is in Elgin Ontario Provincial Police custody after a commercial fishing vessel was heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday night, Aug. 22.

The fire was being investigated as an arson by police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, Elgin OPP Constable Troy Carlson said.

The fire was spotted at 11:45 p.m., he said, and on arrival officers found the vessel fully engulfed in flames.

Central Elgin Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze. No one was reported hurt.

Const. Carlson said the damage was estimated at a $750,000 loss.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or any suspicious activity in the area of the vessel prior to or just after the fire is asked to contact OPP.