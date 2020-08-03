More confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aylmer, Bayham

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer on Monday, Aug. 3. This is three more than was reported yesterday.

Bayham now has 17 cases, up by three from yesterday, St. Thomas two and Dutton/Dunwich one.

In Oxford County, Tillsonburg has eight cases and Norwich six. There is no change to these numbers from the previous day.

Southwestern Public Health is currently monitoring 69 ongoing cases of COVID-19 in total.