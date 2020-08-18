New cases in Aylmer, St. Thomas

Aylmer and area saw a slight increase in ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing on Tuesday, Aug. 18, going up to 15 from 14 on Monday.

St. Thomas and area saw a bigger jump to eight cases from four, while Bayham experienced a substantial decrease, to six cases from nine.

Tillsonburg and area remained at five cases, while one new case popped up in Woodstock.

So far, Southwestern Public Health has confirmed 235 cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock since mid-March, with 195 having recovered from the disease. Five persons who had COVID-19 have died.

A single case of COVID-19 involving a staff member at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide, which has 100 elderly residents, is now over, with the worker having recovered, the health unit reported.