One recruit at Ontario Police College tests positive for COVID-19

One recruit who attended the Basic Constable Training Program at the Ontario Police College (OPC) in Aylmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 5.

This was confirmed by Kristy Denette, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, on Thursday, August 6. The OPC has onsite Healthcare Centre Unit staff present to monitor the health of recruits and staff.

“The health and safety of recruits and staff at Ontario Police College is the utmost priority to the ministry,” said Ms. Denette in an email to The Aylmer Express.

Recruits have been isolated as required, contact tracing is underway, staff and recruits have been isolated as required and onsite testing is taking place.

The Ministry is “actively monitoring the situation as it evolves” as well as communicating with the OPC and police services as more information becomes available, she said.

More details will be in the August 12 edition of The Aylmer Express.