Southwestern Public Health tracking 27 ongoing COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, Aug. 24, was tracking 27 ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Elgin County, St. Thomas and Oxford County.

The electronic “dashboard” on the health unit’s website had been down for several days as Southwestern and other health units in Ontario switched to a new reporting system.

Thirteen of the ongoing cases are on Aylmer, seven in St. Thomas, five in Bayham and two in Woodstock.

The online dashboard now also reports how persons currently with COVID-19 were believed to have contracted it.

Six cases were being attributed to close contact with an infected person, four to workplace contacts and one to travel, while 10 were considered “unknown.”