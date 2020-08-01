Terrace Lodge staffer tests positive

One worker at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide has tested positive for COVID-19, Elgin County Warden David Mennill reported on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1.

The staff member was now self-isolating at home, he said. At this time, no other cases were reported among staff or residents at the home.

He said family members of all residents had been notified of the case, and the health of residents was being closely monitored.

This is the first such case reported in any of the county’s three long-term care homes.

