Time ticking down to change schooling method

Education Director Mark Fisher, at a meeting of Thames Valley District School Board on Tuesday night, Aug. 25, announced that based on abrupt changes required by the province on how schools would work in September, TVDSB would allow parents to change the way they had opted for their child to be educated for the coming year.

Parents would be able to opt to send their children to school in person rather than study exclusively at home by “remote learning,” and vice-versa, he stated.

However, as it turns out, the board isn’t giving parents much time to make that choice.

In a subsequent statement issued Wednesday, Aug. 26, TVDSB stated that parents had only until Friday, Aug. 28, at 12 noon to make a change.

Parents wishing to do so must contact their child’s home school.