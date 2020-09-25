First probable COVID-19 case in St. Thomas Community Christian School

Southwestern Public Health announced Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, that it was looking into what it considered a “probable” case of COVID-19 at St. Thomas Community Christian School.

The health unit, in a statement, said it had been notified by the school, and Principal Jason Schouten had contacted”members of the broader school community” about what was happening.

Close contacts of the potential case (the health unit won’t say if its a student, staff member or someone else associated with the school, citing privacy) would be notified by Southwestern that they might have been exposed, and what steps they should take next.

More information as it becomes available.