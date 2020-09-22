Ford: Get your flu shots

Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday, Sept. 22, told Ontarians their first step in dealing with the expected second wave of COVID-19 infections should be to get flu vaccinations.

Doing so would prevent illness and trips to the emergency room, and free healthcare workers to deal with COVID-19 cases, he said.

Tuesday was the start of several days of press conferences that would outline the entirety of the government’s plan for the second wave, he said. He wanted to do so gradually, so Ontarians had a chance to absorb each step before learning of the next one.

