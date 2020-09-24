Hazardous material leak at IGPC Ethanol plant

IGPC Ethanol Inc. alerted the town of Aylmer to a hazardous material leak at 89 Progress Drive at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The gas leaking was the company’s main product – fuel grade ethanol. The product is highly flammable but not toxic, said Chief Operating Officer Kevin Norton.

No one in the building was evacuated. “There was not a need to evacuate,” said Mr. Norton. “This was properly contained and properly isolated.”

An employee of the company discovered the leak. The Aylmer Fire Department arrived at about 7 a.m. and stayed for several hours on scene as a precautionary measure during the cleanup.