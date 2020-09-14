Premier: cut out “social gatherings”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pleaded with residents of the province to cut out “social gatherings” like parties and weddings as they saw a sharp, sudden increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, Sept. 14.

“We all know a second wave of this virus is coming,” Premier Ford said in a daily news conference. “We see it all over the world. This virus is still amongst us, and it’s spreading.

“The only question is, how bad will this second wave be?”

That, he said, was up to 14.5-million Ontarians. “We flattened the curve on the first wave, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Under questioning by reporters, Premier Ford said he’d talked to public health officials in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel region, who blamed “social gatherings” for the sudden spike in cases in recent days.

“Just cut out the social gatherings,” he implored. “It’s not worth it.”

More in the Sept. 16 edition of The Aylmer Express.